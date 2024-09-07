Wildfires

Evacuation order lifted for wildfire in Campo for ‘Church 2 Fire'

An evacuation order for the area was issued but lifted a short time later, although Church Road will remain closed most of the night, officials said.

By NBC 7 Staff and City News Service

Firefighters were battling a 45-acre wildfire that broke out in a rural part of San Diego County Saturday, which prompted a brief evacuation order.

Units were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. Saturday near Church Road and Golden Acorn Way, south of the Golden Acorn Casino in Campo, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

"Firefighters are making good progress in this extreme heat. Cal Fire San Diego will remain on the incident throughout the night and into tomorrow extinguishing hot spots and strengthening containment lines," the agency said.

The fire was at 25% containment as of 2:30 p.m., but the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

An evacuation order for the area was issued but lifted a short time later, although Church Road will remain closed most of the night, officials said.

A total of 140 personnel were assigned to the fire, including air support, five crews and 15 engines, officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

For an interactive map, follow here: GenasysProtect.

This is a developing story, check back for the latest updates.

