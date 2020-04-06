Businesses Can Require Patrons to Wear Facial Coverings, County Says

Businesses across San Diego County can disallow entry and deny service to people who are not wearing facial coverings, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Monday.

While it is not an order that the general public wears facial coverings, an individual business can require customers to wear a facial covering inside their business, he said. Fletcher was responding to reports of businesses denying entry to people without facial coverings.

Employees at grocery stores, restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations and pharmacies must wear facial coverings while at work, Fletcher reiterated.

In addition, it is the sole responsibility of the employer to ensure their employees have facial coverings if employees do not have their own, he said.

The expanded regulations requiring facial coverings for employees took effect over the weekend in the county's effort to "change the trajectory" of the spread of COVID-19 among the community, county leaders announced Thursday.

Supervisor Greg Cox urged San Diegans who see a violation at a business to first alert someone inside. If further action is necessary, a form is available at 211sandiego.org to report those in violation of any public health order.

The general public does not medical-grade masks. Homemade masks, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable since the items can be washed and reused.

There are countless videos online that can help you learn to make your own cloth face mask to protect against the coronavirus, but there’s a lot more to it than you might think. We’ll walk you through how to make an easy no-sew mask and what you need to know about using a mask to stay safe.