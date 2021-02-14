Business Blooming for Local Florists Amid Pandemic

Instead of a romantic date, many people are staying home during the pandemic and flowers to their loved ones. Local florists are hoping to cash in after what has been a difficult year for business.

“With Valentine’s Day, we’ve been steady the last two days, constant. So sales have picked up,” said Hilary Bateman, owner of Little House of Flowers in Mission Valley.

Like many business sectors, the floral industry has suffered during the pandemic, but there are indicators that Valentine's Day might help turn things around.

UPS says its flower deliveries have increased nearly 50% compared to last year.

At The Little House of Flowers, Bateman had to get a refrigerated truck this year to handle the extra orders.

“I think people they’re staying home. They want something beautiful in their home to look at to make them feel good so we’ve seen a big increase.

Getting a dinner reservation on Valentine's Day is usually difficult anyways. Limited seating has made it even tougher.

“It’s really tough to find reservations for tonight. We actually looked at four different spots. Two weeks ago everything was all booked up,” said Todd Pinckney, a San Diego resident who was buying flowers for his wife.

This Valentine's Day certainly looks different but the feeling remains the same.

“I think its really about self care and love and being there for other people,” said Bateman

“I love having my customers come up and tell me who they’re buying flowers for and with flowers everyone leaves in a smile,” Bateman added.