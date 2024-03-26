Burglars make off with guns from Poway shooting range

Multiple rifles and handguns were stolen in an overnight heist at one of the county’s largest gun ranges, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to an alarm at Poway Weapons and Gear on Danielson Street, and when they arrived, deputies found the front door and a roll-up door broken open. A vehicle was abandoned outside the facility, but the burglar or burglars were gone.

The area around the front doors is now boarded up, but it was business as usual otherwise on Tuesday inside the large gun store, with customers seen entering and leaving the building. NBC 7 asked if someone from the facility could talk about the break-in, but our requests were met with silence.

This was the second theft of guns at the range in little more than two years. In November 2021, 12 guns were stolen in a break-in. One of the suspects was eventually caught with the help of surveillance video.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Jaime Angel Zamora pleaded guilty to the thefts and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.

The Poway shooting range is used by San Diego Police officers for practice and testing since an NBC 7 Investigation revealed high lead levels were present at their old facility, in the Fairmount neighborhood.

At the time, the range was undergoing improvements and was expected to re-open in a matter of months. That didn’t happen.

The city of San Diego hasn’t said what its plans are for the Fairmount facility. The city pays $351,000 per year to use the Poway range since the closure.