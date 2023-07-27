Brush fire west of Tecate prompts evacuations

What to Know: Border 21 Fire Where: West of Tecate

Crews are responding to a brush fire that broke out Thursday west of Tecate. An evacuation order is in place, officials said.

The Border 21 Fire is in the same area as the Border 20 Fire, which broke out Wednesday on Tecate Peak and burned more than 450 acres. Cal Fire is unsure if the two fires are the same.

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire west of Tecate, CA. This is in the area of the previous #Border20Fire but is being ran as a separate incident. There are four acres burning north of the international border and has a potential — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 28, 2023

As of 6:13 p.m., the blaze is burning four acres in the U.S. It has the potential to scorch 2,000 acres, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett.

There are about four structures threatened in the area of Tecate Mission Road.

A smoke advisory was issued for Dulzura and Potrero as "overnight winds will become light and begin blowing the smoke toward the northwest into San Diego County."

In areas where you smell smoke, it is advised that you limit physical/outdoor activity. If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter and ozone, especially those residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children, officials advised.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.