California Wildfires

Several injured, evacuations ordered in 8,800-acre Ventura County brush fire

Evacuations were ordered due to a Ventura County fire that burned hundreds of acres in Moorpark and Camarillo northwest of Los Angeles.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The Mountain Fire burned 8,800 acres Wednesday in the Moorpark and Camarillo areas.
  • Several people were hospitalized with injuries as the fire quickly spread on a windy day in Southern California.
  • Video showed several structures damaged by flames.
  • The fire jumped the 118 Freeway into the Camarillo Springs area.

A brush fire in the Moorpark area of Ventura County is burning about 8.800 acres on Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Injuries were reported in the Mountain Fire, which was reported around 9 a.m. off the 118 Freeway, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road. The fire department said that the strong winds in the area were contributing to the challenging conditions. 

The fire crossed the 118 Freeway and entered the Camarillo Heights area.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Several individuals have been injured and transported to local hospitals," the Ventura County Fire Department said. "Numerous structures are currently threatened."

Details about the injuries were not immediately available.

The evacuation orders are in effect for:

  • N Hwy 118 to the ridgeline, west to Saticoy County Club
  • Saticoy Country Club to Balcom Canyon Rd.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Padre Serra Parish located on 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo.

Local

Elections 18 hours ago

Voting results: Here's how San Diego County voted in the 2024 election

First Alert Forecast 6 hours ago

Power shut-offs possible as Santa Ana winds elevate fire danger in San Diego County

“140 firefighters are on scene, utilizing 58 fire apparatus, with additional helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft requested to assist,” the department said.

California's latest statewide wildfire update shows a staggering increase in the number of acres burned compared to last year. As of Monday, Cal Fire reported more than 1 million acres have burned since the start of the year. At this point last year, only 308,000 acres had burned.

The five-year average is 1.2 million acres through Nov. 4.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresVentura County
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us