Several injured, evacuations ordered in 8,800-acre Ventura County brush fire

What to Know The Mountain Fire burned 8,800 acres Wednesday in the Moorpark and Camarillo areas.

Several people were hospitalized with injuries as the fire quickly spread on a windy day in Southern California.

Video showed several structures damaged by flames.

The fire jumped the 118 Freeway into the Camarillo Springs area.

A brush fire in the Moorpark area of Ventura County is burning about 8.800 acres on Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Injuries were reported in the Mountain Fire, which was reported around 9 a.m. off the 118 Freeway, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road. The fire department said that the strong winds in the area were contributing to the challenging conditions.

The fire crossed the 118 Freeway and entered the Camarillo Heights area.

"Several individuals have been injured and transported to local hospitals," the Ventura County Fire Department said. "Numerous structures are currently threatened."

#MountainFire UPDATE:

Details about the injuries were not immediately available.

The evacuation orders are in effect for:

N Hwy 118 to the ridgeline, west to Saticoy County Club

Saticoy Country Club to Balcom Canyon Rd.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Padre Serra Parish located on 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo.

“140 firefighters are on scene, utilizing 58 fire apparatus, with additional helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft requested to assist,” the department said.

California's latest statewide wildfire update shows a staggering increase in the number of acres burned compared to last year. As of Monday, Cal Fire reported more than 1 million acres have burned since the start of the year. At this point last year, only 308,000 acres had burned.

The five-year average is 1.2 million acres through Nov. 4.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.