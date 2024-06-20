San Diego

Brush fire burns in Tierrasanta

By Danielle Smith

Crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood on Thursday evening.

The Antigua Fire sparked in Shepherd Canyon near Antigua Boulevard and Santo Road just after 5 p.m.

SkyRanger 7 was over the fire, showing flames and white smoke coming close to homes in the neighborhood.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the San Diego Fire Rescue tweeted out that, while structures were threatened by the flames, none were damaged, and that, will help from Copter 3 making water drops, ground crews had been able to stop the forward spread of the fire.

The fire was limited to a half-acre, according to SDFD

San Diego
