Small brush fire halted near Julian amid Santa Ana winds in San Diego County

San Diego County firefighters responded Tuesday to a brush fire near Julian amid strong Santa Ana winds.

Crews were called to the area near 3700 Wynola Road around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a 2-acre brush fire, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was burning in grass with a moderate rate of spread. By 12:30 p.m., the fire's spread was halted, Cal Fire said.

The fire did not threaten any structures, according to Cal Fire.

The small blaze erupted amid strong Santa Ana winds and drastically low humidity that was creating dangerous conditions for wildfires in Southern California.

A high wind warning was set to go into effect for San Diego County's coast, valleys, and mountains at 4 p.m. Tuesday. That warning will be elevated to a red flag for the valleys and mountains at 4 a.m. Wednesday as wind gusts ramp up and humidity drops.

Los Angeles County had several wildfires break out Tuesday while their area was under a red flag warning. The largest sparked near Malibu in the Pacific Palisades area Tuesday morning and quickly grew to 200+ acres near homes.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.