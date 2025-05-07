Family that escaped Dulzura house fire upset over station's unannounced closure

Gary Lane’s three dogs jumped up and down excitedly as he walked through his son’s backyard Monday. It was the first time they’d seen him since he rescued them from his burning home.

“You guys OK?” Lane said. “They’d like to go home, but there is no home.”

The fire that ripped through Lane’s Dulzura home early Sunday morning on April 27 took almost everything from the family. Lane, his wife Jean and their disabled adult son Kevin are now out of the hospital and staying with his other son at their home in Campo.

They’re still figuring out how to rebuild their lives and wondering what would have been different if their local Cal Fire station had been open and fire crews had gotten there faster.

Lane also can’t help but relive the trauma of that Sunday morning.

“Last night I woke up and I was like, 'Oh God, is this house on fire too?' It’s scary, really scary,” Lane told us.

Risking his life to save his family

Lane woke up choking on smoke just before sunrise.

“Oh man. When it first happened, oh my God. I was just out of my mind,” Lane said. “The scary part is we don’t know if we’re trapped in. Are we gonna die?”

The 65-year-old got his wife out of the home and rushed back inside for Kevin, his adult disabled son. He found Kevin frozen in place, covered in ash and coughing.

Lane says the rush of adrenaline made him completely forget his bad knee, and he dragged Kevin outside to safety.

“My wife and my son and I are so lucky,” Lane told us. “Because that smoke was so black and so hot, like I said, you can’t even breathe it in. You want some air, but that’s not air, so you’re just gasping.”

On Monday, Lane’s hands were covered in cuts from broken glass — the reminders of the three times he punched through windows and crawled back inside to save others.

“I'm not going to let my dogs die in a fire,” Lane said. “I’m not going to let my son die. It wasn’t even a question in my mind. It was just doing it.”

On his second trip back in, he saved three of his dogs: Trooper, Lacey and Tucker. But he couldn’t save them all. Two dogs, including a chihuahua puppy named Biggie, didn’t make it.

“I don’t know. It’s like it’s my fault,” Lane said. “I’m sorry, Biggie.”

Delays in emergency response

In between saving his family, Lane called 911. His wife also flagged down a passing border patrol officer, who also called it in.

“I see the house just burning away and I’m wondering, ‘When is someone going to get there?’ Seemed like forever,” Lane said. “I just kept waiting and waiting and waiting.”

NBC 7 Investigates confirmed the Cal Fire station closest to Lane’s house had been closed for water infrastructure repairs since Feb. 18. On that Sunday, it took more than 17 minutes for the first fire engine to show up.

According to Cal Fire’s standards, the first crew should arrive within 12 minutes of being dispatched. Had it left from the Dulzura station, the drive would have been less than three miles. NBC 7 Investigates made that trip several times, and it never took longer than four minutes.

Cal Fire told us, “...some areas of Dulzura are certainly impacted based solely on the drive time from other stations…”

Dulzura community is concerned about the next emergency

Jack Smith lives about a quarter mile from the Cal Fire station in Dulzura. He’s also the former board president of the Dulzura Community Development Center.

“To find out Gary Lane’s house burned down,” Smith said. “There were a lot of questions.”

Despite his proximity, Smith said even he didn’t know the station closed until well after it had already shut down.

“I was like, 'Why didn’t they tell us?'" Smith said. “We had a good relationship with them, or I thought we had a good relationship with them.”

Cal Fire posted a couple of small signs on the fire station’s gate and front door, but it never put out a social media post about the closure or made a similar announcement. A spokesperson told us in hindsight that they should have done more to alert the community.

“They’re part of our community. And for them to just get up and leave, it hurt,” Smith said. “I don’t fault them at their job. What I do is I fault them at how they handled leaving Dulzura.”

Last week, Cal Fire told NBC 7 Investigates they anticipate the station to reopen within two weeks.

“We feel a little helpless out here right now,” Smith said.

Lane didn’t know about the closed station until he watched our report.

“You cannot shut a fire station down. Ever.” Lane said. “I don't care about our house, it’s already, it’s done, right? But what about everyone else’s house? What if it was a situation where it was a whole family and they’re trapped? You’re going to wait 20 minutes? They’re not going to get saved in that time.”

Lane says Cal Fire should have planned a workaround, a way for them to stay staffed. And he says those water repairs should take days, not months. Cal Fire told us the repairs are taking longer than they hoped for because of red tape. It blamed state rules for getting funding for work that’s not planned in advance.

He said it’s not just fire response, but medical emergencies, car crashes, even snake bites.

“This is no excuse at all. I don’t care what you’re doing,” Lane said. “This can’t go on. Someone needs to step up immediately.”

The Lane family’s recovery is progressing

Lane and his adult son spent nearly a week in the ICU for smoke inhalation. Lane was nearly blinded by the intense heat, but his eyesight is getting better every day.

Lane says he’s eternally grateful for the doctors and nurses at UC San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest. He also said the help the family’s gotten from the Red Cross and community has made a tremendous difference.