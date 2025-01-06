Nearly 60,000 in San Diego at risk of losing power as fire weather increases

Amid an already dry winter season, the first Santa Ana wind event of 2025 is elevating fire danger this week and threatening power shut-offs for thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers.

The electricity utility warned nearly 60,000 customers their power may be cut off anytime from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Friday amid strong winds and low humidity that create the perfect weather conditions for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.

The Public Safety Power Shutoffs, as SDG&E calls them, are issued to prevent energized power lines from going down and sparking a wildfire. SDG&E says its decision to cut power to customers is made based on a combination of factors that include weather monitoring and on-the-ground observations.

The time frame coincides with a fire weather watch and a high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service, which will be in effect for San Diego's mountains and valleys. During that time, wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible, with the strongest winds forecast for Wednesday. Humidity will be between 10-20% with little recovery overnight.

This Santa Ana wind event is expected to be moderate but an extremely dry winter season was elevating fire risk, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Some of the strongest winds are forecasted in Oceanside, Ramona, El Cajon, Alpine, Campo, Mt. Laguna, Julian, Borrego Spring, and Ocotillo Wells.

"As we know, Southern California is off to a very dry start to the water year (Oct. 1)," Martell said. "Santa Ana winds are very common during January, but what isn’t common is how dry it is."

Much of Southern California has entered the moderate drought category as we enter 2025. The U.S. Drought Monitor attributed the change to above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation. It's estimated nearly 19 million Californians are in drought areas.