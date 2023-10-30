Brush fire smoke rises over Rancho Bernardo

A vegetation fire broke out Monday near the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego.

The so-called Escala Fire began near Chretien Court and Escala Drive around 2:30 p.m., due south of Lake Hodges.

The flames appear to have started alongside the Interstate 15 freeway, where two northbound lanes were blocked by a fire truck.

A chopper making a water drop on the Escala Fire on Monday afternoon.

While there are concerns about Santa Ana winds, contributing factors are more likely to be extremely low humidity rather than wind speeds, which are expected to be in the 15 mph range for gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and several other agencies, including the Poway, Escondido, Rancho Santa Fe and Escondido fire departments, have been brought in to battle the blaze, which, according to SDFD burned five acres. The brusher burned in an area with heavy fuel, but, once again, thanks to relatively mild winds, moved at a slow rate of speed. Nearly 90 members of those departments were at one time employed fighting the flames.

The fire burned in the Battle Mountain Open Space, which is comprised of two large hills, and is confined to the western side of the more southern of the pair, which abuts the eastern side of the freeway.

By 3:30 p.m. most of the active flames were out, according to SDFD, with the fire holding at five acres. No structures are currently threatened, officials added, and ground crews were being employed cutting a line around the fire to prevent any additional spread.

Evacuations were underway at one point during the afternoon on Caminito Cantilena, according to San Diego police.

Five engines and four brush rigs were called out, as were two firefighting helicopters, according to SDFD.

