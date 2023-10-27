Fire weather with strong Santa Anas to round out October in San Diego

What the National Weather Service is calling "the first notable Santa Ana wind event of the season" will coincide with low humidity next week, creating a potential for wildfires in San Diego County, forecasters say.

Strong westerly winds in the 20-30 mph range will push warmer weather into the region late Saturday and early Sunday. Some gusts may even reach 45-65 mph, prompting a wind advisory from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for the mountains and valleys.

"When things really start to change, that'll be Sunday. Our flow switches to an offshore flow, winds start to pick up," NBC 7 Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

Santa Ana winds bring big gusts, dry weather and fire danger to San Diego County. Here's what causes them.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At the same time, humidity will drop below 15% for most parts of San Diego County and as low as 5% for the foothills and valleys, the NWS said, creating a perfect combination for potential wildfires to spark and grow quickly.

"This is Sunday afternoon, and look at those numbers now, were in single digits 9, 10% in some places and they drop even further as we get into the day on Monday," Bledsoe said.

While no fire watches or red flag warnings were in effect for San Diego County, the NWS said critical fire weather conditions were expected Sunday through at least Wednesday and forecasters were closely monitoring for changes.

Our first notable Santa Ana wind event of the season will ramp up early Sunday morning, peaking late Sunday into Monday. Peak wind gusts will be 45-55 mph, though some gusts to 60 mph aren't out of the question in the windiest locations. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dfD5bvohQv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 26, 2023

"The combination of winds and very low humidity, especially with multiple days of poor recovery, will lead to periods of critical fire weather Sunday and Monday, with near-critical conditions continuing Tuesday and Wednesday as weaker offshore winds prevail," the NWS said.

Winds are expected to peak late Sunday into Monday but the weather pattern is fluid and NBC 7 Meteorologists are tracking changes.