Brush fire erupts near Vail Lake in Temecula, smoke seen in San Diego County

What to Know: Pauba Fire 101 acres burned, 0% containment

An evacuation order has been issued for Vail Lake and Butterfield Lake Estates

Animal evacuation can be taken to San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus



A brush fire broke out east of Pechanga Resort Casino in Riverside County, prompting evacuation orders and creating smoke that could be seen from northern San Diego County.

The "Pauba Fire," located in the 31900 block of Pauba Road in Temecula, erupted around 1:30 p.m. The 101-acre blaze was 0% contained as of 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

#PaubaFire [UPDATE] 4:00 p.m. - The fire has been mapped at 101 acres and remains 0% contained.



All Evacuation Orders and Warnings remain in effect. A searchable map of the area is available at: https://t.co/PDAXaQ7bZl



A care and reception center has been established at… pic.twitter.com/8N3nEaqjm5 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 12, 2024

An evacuation order has been issued for Vail Lake and Butterfield Lake Estates. An evacuation warning is in place for areas north of Hwy 79, east of Anza Road, west of Sage and Wilson Creek and south of Avenida Bravura, fire officials said. Areas under evacuation orders and warnings can be seen here.

Animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, and RVs and campers can go to Lake Skinner Campground. A care and reception center is set up at Temecula Valley High School, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.