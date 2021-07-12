RV, Outbuilding Destroyed in Brush Fire Near Valley Center

A vegetation fire sparked Monday in a mountainous area north of Valley Center and burned an RV before firefighters halted its spread at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The brush fire started just before 4 p.m. several miles north of Valley Center's city center near San Gabriel Way west of Lilac Road.

Several callers told the San Diego County Sherriff's Department that the wildfire was burning palm trees in the area and was near at least one home.

The fire was slow-moving, and firefighters did not expect the fire to get out of control but was concerned that it was burning near structures and power lines, a spokesperson for Cal Fire said.

One RV and one outhouse were destroyed before crews could stop the fire's spread at three acres, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters were expected to stay at the scene for several more hours to increase containment on the blaze and to ensure no hot spots flared up.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.