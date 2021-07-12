brush fire

RV, Outbuilding Destroyed in Brush Fire Near Valley Center

Crews with Cal Fire San Diego halted the fire at less than 10 acres within an hour

smoke from a wildfire near Valley Center
SDG&E Wildfire Cams

A vegetation fire sparked Monday in a mountainous area north of Valley Center and burned an RV before firefighters halted its spread at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The brush fire started just before 4 p.m. several miles north of Valley Center's city center near San Gabriel Way west of Lilac Road.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Several callers told the San Diego County Sherriff's Department that the wildfire was burning palm trees in the area and was near at least one home.

Local

Vaccine 1 hour ago

Young San Diegans Showing High COVID-19 Cases and Low Vaccination Rates

Cuba 2 hours ago

San Diego Cuban-American Hopeful Protests Will Lead to Change

The fire was slow-moving, and firefighters did not expect the fire to get out of control but was concerned that it was burning near structures and power lines, a spokesperson for Cal Fire said.

One RV and one outhouse were destroyed before crews could stop the fire's spread at three acres, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters were expected to stay at the scene for several more hours to increase containment on the blaze and to ensure no hot spots flared up.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

brush fireFlex AlertHeat Warning
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us