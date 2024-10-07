Brush fire burning near Campo threatens structures, prompts evacuations

What to Know: Posta 3 Fire The fire has burned 282 acres

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place. A temporary evacuation point is at the Golden Acorn Casino

Nearby structures are at risk

A brush fire north of Campo in San Diego's East County is burning with a "rapid rate of spread," officials said Monday afternoon.

The "Posta 3 Fire," located off La Posta Road near Old Highway 80, broke out around 2:30 p.m. Nearly an hour later, the blaze had burned more than 75 acres, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

By 4:40 p.m., officials say the fire grew to more than 280 acres.

Evacuation orders are in effect for some areas east and southeast of the flames. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is conducting the evacuations. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Golden Acorn Casino at 1800 Golden Acorn Way.

The latest evacuation information can be found here. Click here for the American Sign Language notification of the evacuation orders and warnings.

Genasys Protect A 4 p.m. screenshot of the areas under an evacuation order and warning in place due to the Posta 3 Fire.

Officials say there are nearby structures at risk.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

SkyRanger 7 was overhead the fire, which was sending black smoke into the sky. Cal Fire sent multiple crews on the ground and by air. Hand crews were seen marching up the hill to trench where it appears the fire may have begun to keep it from spreading.

NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe described the weather conditions close to the fire as hot, dry and breezy. The nearest weather station shows that it's 88 degrees with 17% relative humidity and 25 mph wind gusts out of the west.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.