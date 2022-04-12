NATIONAL CITY

Brush Fire Burns Near Freeway in National City

Estimates put the size of the fire at under an acre, officials said.

A small brush fire was sparked Tuesday morning near the connector of Interstate 805 and state Route 54.

Estimates put the size of the fire at under an acre at 11:15 a.m., officials said.

By 11:30 a.m., CalTrans tweeted out that all northbound lanes of the I-805 ramp to SR-54 had been shut down due to the fire.

A fire captain at the scene told NBC 7 that the fire was believed to have started in a homeless encampment by the freeway.

