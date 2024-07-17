Wildfires

Brush fire burns 12 acres in rural east San Diego County mountains

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire scorched 12.8 acres Wednesday afternoon in Dehesa, a rural, mountainous area of east San Diego County.

Cal Fire crews responded to the "Sloane Fire" that broke out on Sloane Canyon Road in East County, according to Cal Fire San Diego Public Information Officer Mike Cornette.

Heavy smoke and red-hot flames could be seen as SkyRanger7 flew over the scene.

By 5:45 p.m., firefighters had stopped forward progress of the fire.

