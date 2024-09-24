Wildfires

Firefighters make fast work of brush fire in Chula Vista near Southwestern College

By Eric S. Page and NBC 7 Staff

A small brush fire burned Tuesday in Chula Vista near Southwestern College
A small vegetation fire broke out in Chula Vista on Tuesday afternoon near Otay Lakes Road.

Large flames were visible in a post on social media of the fire, which burned a small area in the 600 block of Otay Lakes Road, across the street from Bonita Vista Middle School and northwest of Southwestern College.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, extinguishing the flames by 4:30, leaving crews on the ground with little to do but mop up the hot spots.

No structures were damaged in the incident.

