As breakdancing makes Olympic debut, so does Chula Vista b-girl Logan ‘Logistx' Edra

Breakdancing, or breaking, promises to be the hot new thing at the 2024 Paris Olympics when 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls compete for gold.

Among them is 21-year-old Logan "Logistx" Edra of Chula Vista who has been breaking since she was 7.

She'll hit the national stage for the first time Friday when breaking debuts at the open-air Place de la Concorde only a few steps away from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The competition begins at 7 a.m. PT.

Here are 5 things to know about Logan Edra

Edra grew up learning to dance at Culture Shock Dance Center

Edra won the prestigious Red Bull BC1 World Final in Poland in 2021

She was given the name Logistx by her father as a kid because, she said, back then "she needed a plan for everything"

Edra attended Wolf Canyon Elementary and Camarena Elementary in Chula Vista before homeschooling after sixth grade

Breaking was born in the United States back in the 1970s when New York street dancers were showing off at block parties in the Bronx

Edra currently resides in Florida but still has many close family members living in the South Bay. She says she was drawn to breaking as a way to cope with depression and anxiety during her youth.

"Breaking is from the Bronx in the 70’s from hip-hop culture, and personally, I’ve always felt connected to breaking because it was one of the only things that allowed me to fully escape from the pain that comes with life,” Edra told NBC Insider.

When will breaking be held at the 2024 Olympics?

The two breaking events will take place on Aug. 9 and 10. The events include 16 B-Girls (women’s) and 16 B-Boys (men’s).

The competition begins at 10 a.m. ET for preliminary battles, and the action continues for the finals at 2 p.m. ET on both days.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Event Time (ET) Aug. 9 Women (B-Girl), Qualification

Women (B-Girl), Final 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Aug. 10 Men (B-Boy), Qualification

Men (B-Boy), Final 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where can I watch breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

Breaking will be featured on NBC on Aug. 9-10 at 8 p.m. ET. The Paris Olympics can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Which Americans are in breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

A maximum of two spots per gender per country can represent the breaking team in Paris. Here are the Americans headed to the Olympics:

Men

Victor Montalvo (Victor)

Jeffrey Louis (Jeffro)

Women

Sunny Choi (Sunny)

Logan Edra (Logistx)