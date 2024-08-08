2024 Paris Olympics

As breakdancing makes Olympic debut, so does Chula Vista b-girl Logan ‘Logistx' Edra

Logan 'Logistx' Edra of Chula Vista who has been breaking since she was 7

By Steven Luke and Julia Elbaba

Logan Edra (L) of US, also known as B-Girl Logistx competes in the women's Breaking B-Girls semi-final during the Olympic Qualifier Series for breaking, BMX freestyle, skateboarding, and sport climbing events ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Shanghai on May 19, 2024.

Breakdancing, or breaking, promises to be the hot new thing at the 2024 Paris Olympics when 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls compete for gold.

Among them is 21-year-old Logan "Logistx" Edra of Chula Vista who has been breaking since she was 7.

She'll hit the national stage for the first time Friday when breaking debuts at the open-air Place de la Concorde only a few steps away from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The competition begins at 7 a.m. PT.

Here are 5 things to know about Logan Edra

  • Edra grew up learning to dance at Culture Shock Dance Center
  • Edra won the prestigious Red Bull BC1 World Final in Poland in 2021
  • She was given the name Logistx by her father as a kid because, she said, back then "she needed a plan for everything"
  • Edra attended Wolf Canyon Elementary and Camarena Elementary in Chula Vista before homeschooling after sixth grade
  • Breaking was born in the United States back in the 1970s when New York street dancers were showing off at block parties in the Bronx

Edra currently resides in Florida but still has many close family members living in the South Bay. She says she was drawn to breaking as a way to cope with depression and anxiety during her youth.

"Breaking is from the Bronx in the 70’s from hip-hop culture, and personally, I’ve always felt connected to breaking because it was one of the only things that allowed me to fully escape from the pain that comes with life,” Edra told NBC Insider.

Logan Edra, 20, found stardom at an early age and is considered one of the top B-Girls in the world. NBC 7's Steven Luke has more.

When will breaking be held at the 2024 Olympics?

The two breaking events will take place on Aug. 9 and 10. The events include 16 B-Girls (women’s) and 16 B-Boys (men’s).

The competition begins at 10 a.m. ET for preliminary battles, and the action continues for the finals at 2 p.m. ET on both days.

The schedule is as follows:

DateEventTime (ET)
Aug. 9Women (B-Girl), Qualification
Women (B-Girl), Final		10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Aug. 10Men (B-Boy), Qualification
Men (B-Boy), Final		10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where can I watch breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

Breaking will be featured on NBC on Aug. 9-10 at 8 p.m. ET. The Paris Olympics can also be streamed on PeacockNBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Which Americans are in breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

A maximum of two spots per gender per country can represent the breaking team in Paris. Here are the Americans headed to the Olympics:

Men
Victor Montalvo (Victor)
Jeffrey Louis (Jeffro)

Women
Sunny Choi (Sunny)
Logan Edra (Logistx)

