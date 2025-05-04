Hundreds flock to Old Town for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Ahead of the official day of Cinco de Mayo, hundreds of people headed to Old Town over the weekend to celebrate at Fiesta de Reyes held at the State Park.

This year, the group Ballet Folklorico Real de San Diego took to the stage to perform traditional Mexican dances. Each dancer featured a dress honoring the Mexican state of Jalisco.

"It's kind of like the one that represents Mexico more, it's kind of like the original. El Son de la Negra, people know that song, Jarabe Tapatio. Those are the more recognized songs," said Ximena Cruz Espinoza, one of the Folklorico dancers who performed.

According to the Old Town Chamber of Commerce, Old Town has been celebrating Cinco de Mayo for nearly 40 years. Every year, the party and celebrations gets bigger.

"I think what's most important is they're coming away with feeling like they've celebrated something with us," said Erin Liddell, the director of development with the Old Town Chamber of Commerce.

Cinco de Mayo is not a federal holiday in Mexico, however it is widely recognized, including in the United States. The date commemorates Mexico's victory in the Battle of Puebla against the French in 1862.

"I think it's very important to know about different cultures and even if you come and visit other countries, you need to know about the culture first," said Jennifer Thaler, who was visiting San Diego from out of town.

Celebrations are underway all weekend for Cinco de Mayo. Here's a list of other activities happening around the county.