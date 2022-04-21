El Cajon

Boy's Dad Shot in El Cajon After Tracking Down Teen Robbers Who Mugged Son: ECPD

The 14-year-old suspect has not been located, according to El Cajon Police

By City News Service and Eric S. Page

An El Cajon police patrol car
NBC San Diego

A teenager turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested in connection with a shooting in which officers found a man who had been shot.

On Saturday, El Cajon Police officers found the victim, who is expected to survive, in the 700 block of Jamacha Road around 10:55 on Saturday, according to the department. The victim was transported to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives determined the man had tracked down two suspects, ages 17 and 14, who allegedly robbed his juvenile son at gunpoint 10 minutes before the shooting.

"The father located the suspects and made an attempt to recover the property," a police report states. "One of the two suspects used a handgun to shoot the father."

The suspects then fled the area on foot.

On Thursday, the 17-year-old shooting suspect turned himself into authorities. He was arrested and taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is being urged to call El Cajon police at (619) 579-3311. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

El Cajon
