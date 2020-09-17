Border Restrictions Between US-Mexico Extended Until October

The U.S.-Mexico border will not reopen on September 21 as planned and will remain partially closed until mid-October, the Mexican government confirmed on Thursday.
The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) disclosed through its official Twitter account that the partial closure of the U.S.-Mexico border will remain in effect.
According to the SRE, the restrictions that had been implemented on March 21 will remain at least until Oct. 21, 2020.
CBP introduced temporary restrictions to limit entry at border crossings to essential travel, emergency response, and public health purposes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Essential travel includes:
- U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States;
- Individuals traveling to receive medical treatment;
- Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions;
- Individuals traveling to work in the United States;
- Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes;
- Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (truck drivers);
- Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel;
- Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States; and
- Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.
These measures continue to be implemented due to the current coronavirus pandemic, as the authorities consider them necessary to prevent further spread of the virus in both countries.
Local
Partial border closure is for travel that is considered non-essential. The restrictions established do not prevent the commercial transit of food, fuel, health care equipment, and medicines across the border between the two countries.
This article was originally written in Spanish on Telemundo 20. Click here to read the original story.