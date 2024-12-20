Imperial Beach

Border Patrol agents find body on Imperial Beach, mayor says

The body did not appear to have any trauma and was turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office

By Christina Bravo

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on Imperial Beach early Thursday.

The body was discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents around 7:15 a.m. about a mile south of Seacoast Drive, according to Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

The body did not appear to have any trauma and was turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office, who was working to identify the individual and to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Aguirre said. No other information was available.

"Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who perished, during this difficult time," the mayor said.

