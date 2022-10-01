Books With LGBTQ+ Themes Under Review in Poway Unified School District

Some parents in the Poway Unified School District are challenging two books on the shelves in school libraries, while some retired teachers are pushing back. The district says it is reviewing the books, Gender Queer and Fun Home.

Fun Home is a graphic novel that details the author's relationship with her father who is a closeted homosexual. A graphic memoir, Gender Queer, charts the author's journey grappling with gender identity, and reportedly includes some drawings of nude characters and sexual scenarios.

Some parents at a school board meeting back in Sept. said students should not have access to the books in the school libraries.

“ I suggest the books mentioned be pulled from the shelves immediately,” said one parent.

Another parent, Rachelle Bubler said, “A parent must sign a permission slip to watch a PG-rated movie in class, yet children can easily access this in our libraries and parents don’t know.”

Retired school teacher Julia Ruggieri said, “I feel bad for the kids. This is the reason I’m speaking out. This is about the kids.”

Retired school teacher Marianna Bacilla said students struggling with identity issues need these books.

“With the way the suicide rate is, it’s unconscionable not to try to bring that information to help them understand they’re not alone."

Poway resident Ted Callam said parents who do not want their children to read the books, should not take the opportunity away from other students.

“Let them be strong parents and work with their children, but don’t put their values and morals on others," he said.

In a statement emailed to NBC 7, the district wrote in part:

PUSD has an administrative procedure for the review of any books that receive complaints or concerns. The review goes to a committee that includes parents, administrators, students, librarians, and teachers. As it pertains to those specific titles "Fun Home and Gender Queer," they are going under review by the district review committee due to parent complaints around pervasive vulgarity and lack of educational suitability.

“The content PUSD is exposing to our children not only is unlawful but violates basic notions of morality,” Parent Bubler said.

That opinion was countered by Ruggieri, who said she is concerned the district is "acquiescing to well-financed parents instead of looking at the needs of kids, and making decisions that impact all of the kids instead of the need of a few.”

In its statement, the district wrote it has never banned any books.

“Our students, staff, and parents have expressed a strong interest in the expansion of reading lists to reflect more diverse characters, authors and perspectives, and in fact, we have actually expanded the availability of additional titles in recent years in including LGBT+ titles.”