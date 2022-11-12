Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old

A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said.

The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.

LMPD said her death at that time was handled as a suspected fentanyl-related death.

This past week, the Medical Examiner's Office identified her as a 17-year-old from El Cajon who was reported missing earlier this year.

The La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Unit, in partnership with San Diego County task force detectives and El Cajon Police Department investigators, will continue its investigation.

At this time, no foul play is suspected and LMPD said they are handling this as a fentanyl-related death.

Anyone with information on this case can call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400. You may also call Crime Stoppers' anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS.