Nearly a Dozen People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in National City

Nearly a dozen people are displaced after a mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in National City.

At around 4 a.m. fire officials got a call of a car fire on the 900 block of E. Division Street at a mobile home park. Once fire officials got to the scene, the fire spread to a mobile home, said National City Fire Capt. Jeremy Day.

A neighbor told NBC 7 that one of the neighbors heard popping noises and was able to alert the neighbors. No injuries were reported.

The fire also reached a second mobile home, but firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Due to the fire damage, both trailers were deemed inhabitable, Day said. Ten people were displaced.

An investigation continues as officials believe the fire may have been set deliberately.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.