Big-Rig Driver Dies in Fiery Crash in Pine Valley

A big-rig driver was killed in a fiery crash down an embankment off Interstate 8 in Pine Valley, authorities said Thursday.

The crash on eastbound I-8 near Buckman Springs Road happened shortly before 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

An unidentified man behind the wheel of the big rig veered off the north side of the roadway, hit a bridge rail and the vehicle traveled down a dirt embankment, Garrow said. Upon impact, the big rig burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

CHP, Border Patrol and Cal Fire personnel responded, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.