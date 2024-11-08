Snow season begins in Big Bear

Snow is beginning to powder the Southern California mountain slopes in Big Bear where ski and snow season is kicking off.

In recent days, the region has experienced weather in the 40s throughout the day, and several consecutive nights below freezing -- prime conditions for snowmaking at mountain resorts.

“The snowmaking window that we’re currently experiencing is producing lots of snow,” said Big Bear Snow Play Director of Operations Scott Voigt. “Of course, this gives people a good reason to head up to Big Bear to get an early start to the snow season.”

Big Bear is expected to reach lows in 20s throughout the weekend, going as low as 23 degrees on Friday night.

What does that mean for visitors? All of SoCal’s favorite winter activities are open for the year including ski resorts and snow-tubing – if you can get there.

Families driving into the area are advised to slow down and stay vigilant as icy conditions turn the roads slippery and visibility sparse.

The Automobile Club of Southern California also has the following tips for driving in the rain or snow:

Turn on your headlights to increase visibility.

Slow down and ensure there’s enough space in front of you to give yourself time to brake. Leave at least three times more distance than normal between yourself and the car in front of you.

Brake softly to avoid hydroplaning.

Don’t use cruise control on wet, icy or snowy roads.

Watch out for icy roadways, especially with bridges and other elevated areas, which freeze before roads.

Be careful on streets that aren’t frequently transited, since they may not be cleaned as frequently as other roads.

The cold weather is expected to last until early April when the region thaws out for the summer.