Bearded man sought by La Mesa police after woman found dead

A 62-year-old woman was found mortally injured under suspicious circumstances this week at a makeshift encampment near Helix Charter High School, authorities reported Friday.

The suspected homicide in the 8000 block of High Street in La Mesa was reported about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The woman, who was homeless, had suffered a severe head wound and died at the scene, Sgt. Jose Gaytan said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators were trying to identify and locate a bearded man seen leaving the area a few hours before the victim was found, Gaytan said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A cause-of-death determination in the case was on hold pending autopsy results.