Barrio Logan Brew House Helps Out Local Food Vendors by Providing Them With a Place to Sell

Making and enjoying tamales this time of year is a family tradition for many San Diegans, but for those selling tamales, there can be a lot of hoops to jump through to get the proper permits from the city. So, a local brewery is teaming up with local tamaleras to help them make sure their tamales end up on your table this holiday season.

Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan is providing women a space to be able to sell their tamales and take all their profits home, which they say nowadays during inflation is a big help.

“We have been buying our supplies for our tamales and we have noticed a decrease in sales, and it is impacting us financially because we have to put the money upfront,” said Maria Cadenas, owner of Mi Cocina Carrillo.

Over the past few years selling tamales would help provide this mother of three some extra cash, but since June when the city of San Diego began requiring street vendors a permit to sell in San Diego, this side business has become more difficult and expensive to keep up with.

Seeing their struggle, Carmen Favela, owner of Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan decided to lend a hand.

“This space here is a house, it is a space to empower each other. We've been doing that since our doors opened. Not only is it with small businesses, other women that have small businesses, but chefs and tamale makers,” Carmen said

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, Maria and more tamaleras will be able to sell their tamales at Mujeres Brew House without paying extra fees.

“I think when women come together into space, we're just stronger. Not only are we inviting, tamaleras, but we're also promoting them,” said Carmen.

Street vendors' permits, especially when it comes to food could be expensive, but according to Logan Heights CDC, selling them on the street without it could be even more expensive. That's why they offer free workshops to help locals apply for permits and events where they can sell their products and food without the need for a permit.