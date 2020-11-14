Aztecs Bounce Back With Blowout Win Over Hawaii

In last week's loss to San Jose State the Aztecs only had 101 yards rushing, an extremely low number for a ground game that's been among the nation's best over the last decade. On Saturday afternoon they went back to their bread and butter.

In worked in a big way.

San Diego State rolled up 327 yards on the ground in a 34-10 win over Hawaii to run their record to 3-1 and keep their hopes for a spot in the Mountain West Conference title game alive.

Jordan Byrd made the first big play with a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that put the Aztecs on top 7-0. After that they kept ringing the Bell.

On their next possession Greg Bell ripped off a 62-yard TD run to make it 14-0 then Hawaii made a special teams boo-boo. Melquise Stovall tried to return a punt with the coverage team right on top of him. Aztecs safety Kyron White knocked the ball loose and tight end Andrew Alves jumped on it. That set up Bell to score again from the 3-yard line and pad the lead to 21-0. Bell finished with 160 yards and those two scores on just 19 carries.

Before the half SDSU's defense got on the scoreboard. Segun Olubi jumped in front of a Chevan Cordeiro pass at his own 29 yard-line and had a whole lot of green grass in front of him. The senior took it all 71 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead that was far too much to overcome.

There was an interesting development in the 4th quarter. Starting quarterback Carson Baker had completed just four of 13 passes for 30 yards and two interceptions when he was replaced by junior Lucas Johnson, a Mount Carmel High alum who transferred home from Georgia Tech. Johnson, more of a running threat than Baker, didn't attempt a pass but rushed four times for 47 yards on a drive that ended with a field goal.

That's something to keep an eye on next week when the Aztecs head to Nevada to face the Wolfpack.