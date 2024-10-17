Aztecs basketball picked to finish … 4th in the Mountain West Conference?

San Diego State's men's basketball program is the class of the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs have won three of the last five regular season championships, appeared the the final of the conference tournament each of the last seven years, and has made two straight runs to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, losing only to the back-to-back national champions from Connecticut.

With a resume like that and a proven ability to put together a talented roster year in and year out you'd figure, by now, people would have put a little respect on this program's name.

Apparently some folks in the media haven't learned the lesson yet.

The MWC Basketball preseason poll was released on Thursday and SDSU, despite receiving two 1st place votes, was slotted to finish 4th by media members who allegedly cover the conference on a consistent basis.

Boise State is the odds-on favorite to win the conference title, followed by New Mexico and Nevada, who each received one fewer 1st place nod than the Aztecs did. The full poll looks like this:

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Total Points

Boise State (19) 276 New Mexico (1) 233 Nevada (1) 219 San Diego State (2) 213 UNLV (2) 178 Utah State (1) 169 Colorado State 160 San José State 88 Wyoming 67 Fresno State 62 Air Force 51

SDSU lost several of their top players from last year's team, including All-American forward Jaedon LeDee (graduation) and MWC Defensive Player of the Year Lamont Butler (transfer to Kentucky). But, head coach Brian Dutcher has a history of refilling the talent pool quickly.

Aztecs freshman forward Pharaoh Compton was voted the preseason MWC Freshman of the Year. The consensus 4-star recruit from Las Vegas chose San Diego State despite having offers from four SEC schools and Houston, the #4-ranked team in the country.

San Diego State hosts an exhibition game against CSU-San Marcos on October 30 before opening the regular season at Viejas Arena against U.C. San Diego on November 6.