Aztecs Back in MWC Tournament Championship Game

SDSU beats Nevada in the semi-finals behind Mitchell's big night

By Derek Togerson

Aztecs senior forward Matt Mitchell was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year for 2021. On Friday night he did what the best player in the league is supposed to do.

Mitchell scored 24 points in a 77-70 SDSU win over Nevada that put them back in the Mountain West Conference Tournament title game for the 11th time in the last 13 years.

After scoring a pedestrian five points in the first half, Mitchell went on a hot streak for the ages. Matt scored 15 straight Aztecs points to help stretch a 5-point lead to double digits that was too big a deficit for the Wolfpack to overcome.

San Diego State will play for another title, and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament (not that they need it but it's nice to have) on Saturday against either Utah State or Colorado State.

