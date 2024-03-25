Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest since Nov. 27

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 12 time in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $5.019, its highest amount since Nov. 27.

The average price has risen 10.8 cents over the past 13 days, including two-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged last Monday and resumed increasing on Tuesday.

The average price is 7.7 cents more than one week ago, 21.5 cents higher than one month ago and 15.4 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.416 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.534, one day after an 11-day streak of increases totaling 14 cents ended with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent. It is 6.7 cents more than it was one week ago, 27.2 cents higher than it was one month ago and 9.4 cents greater than it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.482 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.