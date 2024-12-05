Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount in nearly two years

The average price of a gallon of self-service regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday to its lowest amount since Dec. 30, 2022, decreasing a half-cent to $4.51.

The average price has dropped six of the past seven days, decreasing 2 cents, including two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped nine-tenths of a cent Friday, rose eight-tenths of a cent Saturday then resumed decreasing Sunday.

The average price is 7.2 cents less than one month ago and 40.9 cents lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.925 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The streak of decreases to the national average price was extended to eight days, but barely, as it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.032. It has decreased 4.1 cents over the past eight days, including four-tenths of a cent Wednesday, after back-to-back increases totaling 1.7 cents.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The national average price is 3.3 cents less than one week ago, 7 cents lower than one month ago and 19.7 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.984 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.