At Least Two Dead and Multiple Rescues After Landslides in Tijuana Due to Storm

Two children died and three people were rescued early Monday after a house got swept in a mudslide in Tijuana, the Tijuana Fire Department said.

The incident occurred in the Tejamen neighborhood in a home of a family of five. Authorities were able to rescue the mother, father, and a 3-year-old girl, while a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl lost their lives, according to Rafael Carrillo, director of the Tijuana Fire Department.

The bodies of the deceased minors were rescued, Carrillo said, after almost six hours.

"Unfortunately, we can report a collapse of a slope on a house that had a family of five. The girls of 7 and 14 years are buried under the mud and debris of the house itself, and the retaining wall," Carrillo said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The incident occurred after heavy rain had fallen in the region from Saturday almost continuously until Monday.

Carrillo mentioned that the incident was a consequence of the saturation of so much water that had fallen, which caused the slope to give way and fall on the house.

The mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero issued a statement and lamented the death of the minors because of the effects of Sunday's storms.

Other rescues also occurred Monday after the storms.

The City Council of Tijuana reported the rescue of a 15-year-old girl who was trapped under the rubble of her home in the Panamericano neighborhood in Tijuana, and who was transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention. Her condition is unknown.

In the Campos neighborhood, a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were rescued after being trapped by a landslide from a hill and a collapsed fence, both were transferred to clinic 1 of the IMSS, said the Tijuana City Council. Her medical condition is unknown so far.

In total, the Tijuana Fire Department attended 16 calls derived from the storm, including:

Four fallen poles

Three fallen trees

Two fallen fences

A crash with injuries

Four landslides

A stuck vehicle

An incident over dangling wires

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.