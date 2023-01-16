Hotel Guests in Mission Valley Evacuated Due to Flooding

Hotel guests staying on the first floor of the Riverleaf Inn in Mission Valley had to be evacuated Monday morning due to flooding from the most recent storm.

The hotel is located in Hotel Circle near Interstate 8 and Taylor Street. Guests were told to evacuate as flood waters quickly rose through the area, also swamping cars and the hotel lobby.

"I woke up to a phone call and that was it when they asked if I parked on the street," said a hotel guest.

For some guests, it was too late as their cars were already submerged in the water.

There is another hotel across from Riverleaf, but it was unclear if guests were also being relocated from that property.

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning.

An already-engorged San Diego River was expected to flood further Monday afternoon in the Fashion Valley area. A flood warning was in effect until midnight.