7 Stranded as San Diego River Floodwaters Rise Near Old Town

As a storm dumped inches of rain on San Diego County, the San Diego and Tijuana Rivers became so engorged they flooded nearby roadways Monday, leading many drivers in need of rescue.

In one massive rescue for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) swift water rescue team, seven people needed to be rescued near the Interstate 5 and I-8 interchange.

The team was called just after 9 a.m. to the area near 4700 Pacific Highway. Once crews arrived, they found the victims stuck on an island, and some in the water, according to fire officials.

Happening now - @SDLifeguards and copter 2 searching for victims in the SD River near 4700 Pacific Hwy. So far 5 victims out of the water with two more possibly still in. #rescues pic.twitter.com/TAonVkTND1 — SDFD (@SDFD) January 16, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Within 30 minutes, the team was able to pull five people from the area but another two were missing. A tweet from the SDFD said a helicopter and ground crews were searching for the missing two.

The pair was located a short time later west of their location near SeaWorld Drive, SDFD said. Crews used a rescue boat to pull them to safety.

No injuries were reported.

At least three rescues happened within a mile of each other in a two hour timespan. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

The incident was just one of at least a half-dozen rescues on Monday.

At least two other water rescues needed to be conducted in the nearby Mission Valley area just before 6 a.m. Monday as vehicles became trapped in rising water.

In San Ysidro, a roadway next to the Tijuana River was so flooded, a woman's SUV became trapped in about 4 feet of water. Her vehicle stalled and swift water rescue crews were called to rescue her using a life raft.

And in Otay Mesa, Cal Fire crews had to rescue a person who was sitting on top of their vehicle on Otay Lakes Road.

A flood warning for the area surrounding the San Diego River was in effect until midnight.

The National Weather Service said several roads in the area were already closed and advised drivers to turn around if they see elevated water levels on the roadways.

Keep up with road closures here.

City News Service contributed to this report.