George Floyd

Artists Paint Murals on Boarded Up Businesses as Part of ‘Paint the Town With Love’

"It's giving artists a chance to get their art out and it's just adding more beauty to downtown San Diego," Gyssell said

By Erika Cervantes

NBCUniversal, Inc.

On Sunday, a group gathered in downtown San Diego to beautify boarded-up windows of businesses, which were covered to prevent them from being damaged.

Gyssell, an artist, volunteered to spend her day with a can of paint and brush as part of the project, “Paint the Town with Love.”

"It's giving artists a chance to get their art out and it's just adding more beauty to downtown San Diego," she said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 6

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 8K Cases, Nearly 300 Deaths as More Activities Allowed

fallbrook 2 hours ago

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Crash on I-15 Near Fallbrook

The group is painting boarded up windows at convenience stores, restaurants, and hotels. The businesses decided to cover their windows because there have been several protests in downtown for the past week.

"This isn't a brand-new issue; it's been an ongoing issue, and if this is what it takes to get the message out, it's a double-ended sword, but it's something that needs it to be addressed, and it needs to change," Gyssell said.

Cole Petersen and his daughters who live in downtown told NBC 7 that the group is bringing some beauty to the businesses.

“We thought what a great opportunity for artists to create a current expression of what's happening in the world and beautifying downtown," Petersen said.

While "Paint the Town with Love" isn't a protest, it is a way to show support for Black Lives Matter and the fight against police brutality.

“We’re hoping this will continue to make the positive message just through art and the community saying we're all in this together,” Gyssell said.

This article tagged under:

George FloydDowntown San DiegoMurals
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us