‘Armed and Dangerous' Stabbing Suspect Sought by CVPD

The Chula Vista Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in a deadly stabbing whom should be considered armed and dangerous, CVPD said.

A photo was released Wednesday of Raymond Lynde, 28, who is suspected of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Ariel Burquez in a neighborhood west of Interstate 805 and north of Otay Valley Regional Park, on Saturday evening.

According to CVPD, Lynde and Burquez had an argument that night outside their apartment on Rancho Drive. As the argument escalated, Lynde pulled out a knife and stabbed Burquez several times.

Before officers could arrive, Lynde took off. He has still not been located.

Medics attempted to resuscitate Burquez, but they were unsuccessful. Burquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear what the two were arguing about. The investigation is ongoing.

A warrant has been issued for Lynde's arrest and CVPD is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, who was out on parole at the time. The department is also seeking anyone who may have witnessed the deadly stabbing.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the incident was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.