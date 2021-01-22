Appeals Court Overturns Injunction Tied to Strip Club Suit That Would've Reopened Restaurants

An appeals court Friday overturned a San Diego Superior Court judge's ruling that would have reopened San Diego County restaurants amid COVID-19 restrictions, finding that the judge issued "an overbroad injunction that was unsupported by the law."

The ruling concerned last month's preliminary injunction issued by San

Diego Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil prohibiting the state of

California and San Diego County from enforcing pandemic restrictions on all

county restaurants.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher addressed the public before a closed session meeting with county leaders to mull a judge's surprise temporary injunction that allowed for restaurants to reopen.

The injunction, which stemmed from a lawsuit brought by two San Diego

strip clubs challenging the state's pandemic restrictions, was expanded to

encompass all county restaurants through Wohlfeil's injunction, a decision that

was quickly appealed by the state and county.

A three-justice appellate panel ruled that the state and county were

not provided a proper opportunity to make arguments regarding restaurant

restrictions, as that was not the subject of the case filed by Cheetahs

Gentleman's Club and Pacers Showgirls International.

The ruling states that Wohlfeil "violated due process by enjoining

the state and county parties from enforcing restaurant restrictions, and that

portion of the preliminary injunction must be reversed."

According to the appeals court, the injunction was also "unreasonably

vague" as to what pandemic protocols public health officials would be

permitted to enforce.