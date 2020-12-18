County Supervisors to Discuss Next Steps Following Judge's Order Shielding Restaurants From Shutdown Orders

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session Friday to "determine next steps" following a San Diego judge's surprise temporary injunction exempting county restaurants from shutdowns and cease-and-desist orders.

The county said it was working with the state to analyze the impacts of the ruling, and said it would suspend public health order enforcement at restaurants and live entertainment businesses for the time being.

Restrictions surrounding many business entities in San Diego County, especially restaurants, have flipped and flopped several times over throughout the pandemic. Many restaurants took advantage of the enforcement suspension Thursday, seating customers outdoors and indoors with capacity limits, and other safety protocols once mandated by local and state governments, apparently at their own discretion.

It's unclear how long they'll be able to operate with such freedom.

Governor Gavin Newsom filed an appeal to San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil's ruling within 24 hours, but Wohlfeil's injunction was further reaching than most expected and apparently caught the Board of Supervisors off guard.

The injunction came in response to a lawsuit brought against the state and county by two San Diego strip clubs. The Board of Supervisors recently voted 3-2 (supervisors Jim Desmond and Kristin Gaspar dissenting) to appeal any ruling that would allow strip clubs to stay open while other businesses remained shuttered, but that was before Wohlfeil ruled to exempt the strip clubs, and "All businesses that provide restaurant service," from shutdowns.

"The ruling grew out of a lawsuit related to strip clubs, not restaurants," Supervisor Dianne Jacob said. "Unfortunately, misinformation has been put out by another County Supervisor on the appeal. If the litigation had included restaurants, I would have never supported the county's legal challenge related to the suit."

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who has been outspoken against commercial restrictions and has even organized rallies for business owners to protest them, said Wohlfeil's ruling "strikes a better balance."

"Allow these businesses that can operate safely to operate. Together we can all be part of the solution, instead of some defying it, if we can all be on the same page," Desmond said. "It's not a time to spike the football, this is not a time to celebrate. We still have a virus, we've got to still curb the efforts and take all the health precautions as well."

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who's been the most vocal supervisor in support of business restrictions, called the injunction a setback.

"It will be appealed. The state of California has already appealed it. I don't think the ruling will survive. But I continue to plead with the public: please take action to help us slow the spread of COVID-19. Irrespective of politics or what a supervisor says or what a judge says, everyone knows what they need to do and we need folks to do that."

As far as what, if any, action will be taken at Friday's meeting between supervisors remains to be seen.