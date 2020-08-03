san marcos

Anaheim Man Booked on Suspicion of Killing Woman Whose Body Was Found in Crashed Car

The body of 56-year-old Anaheim resident, Jessie Villesca, was discovered in the truck following the crash

By City News Service

An image of Abdulaziz Alubidy.
Anaheim Police Department

Police have booked a 28-year-old Anaheim man on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found inside his pickup at a crash in downtown San Marcos, Anaheim police reported Sunday.

Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy was involved in a crash just after 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of San Marcos Boulevard and Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

When San Diego County sheriff's deputies looked inside Alubidy's 2018 Toyota Tundra pickup, they found the body of Jessie Villesca, 56, of Anaheim, who had injuries indicating she was a homicide victim, Carringer said.

Anaheim police released an undated image of Jessie Villesca

Alubidy was detained at the scene and detectives conducted an investigation that led them to the conclusion that the murder had been committed near West Corporate Way and North Muller Street in Anaheim, he said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Making Progress on Case Triggers

El Cajon 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in El Cajon

Based on that information, the case was turned over to Anaheim homicide detectives, who took Alubidy into custody and booked him into the Anaheim Detention Facility. He was being held without bail, Carringer said.

A motive for the killing was not released. There was no word on the relationship between Alubidy and Villesca.

The details of the crash that led to Alubidy's arrest, meanwhile, were not released.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call Anaheim homicide detectives at 714-321-3669.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

san marcosInvestigationHomicidebody foundAbdulaziz Munther Alubidy
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us