Death Investigation Underway After Woman With Injuries Found in Crashed Car

San Diego County sheriffs are investigating after a woman with traumatic injuries who later died was found in the backseat of a car that was involved in a crash in San Marcos.

Authorities said they responded to a car crash at about 4:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of San Marcos Boulevard and Rancho Santa Fe Road. There, sheriff’s deputies discovered a woman with trauma to her body in the back seat.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the woman dead. As a result, the driver of the vehicle was detained for questioning.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death. It is unclear if the woman was dead prior to the crash. Her name was not released since the Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to notify the woman’s family of her death.

Anyone with information on the death is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.