Traveling on The Pacific Surfliner This Holiday Season? You'll Need a Reservation

Amtrak announced Thursday that people intending to travel on the Pacific Surfliner route from San Diego to San Luis Obispo around the Christmas holiday must make reservations.

A reservation will be required beginning on Dec. 23 and continuing through Dec. 28 "to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard," according to an Amtrak statement.

The requirement affects travelers in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Customers are encouraged to travel only for essential purposes in observation of the statewide stay-at-home order, and to familiarize themselves with local health and safety regulations that may vary by region.

Also, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period -- monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on those dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip -- train and date -- through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

"The Pacific Surfliner remains dedicated to the safety and well-being of passengers and crews during the continued pandemic," an Amtrak statement says. "A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at stations and on trains."

Visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety for additional information.