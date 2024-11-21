‘America's Tallest Living Christmas Tree' is a Humboldt County treasure

What to Know The Lighting of America's Tallest Christmas Tree

100 Berding Street in Ferndale

Sunday, Dec. 1

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Enjoy free cookies and cocoa at the ceremony, which began in 1934

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, that magical, mystical, often misty, super-woodsy land o' utter gorgeous-a-tude, isn't solely about its ultra-tall residents, the regal redwoods. True, the redwoods are a forest-y force of timeless power around the scenic region, but other lovely local trees have a way of captivating the public from time to time. Take "America's Tallest Living Christmas Tree," a sublime spruce that has long watched over Ferndale, a charming historical hamlet that is full of picturesque buildings that rose in the century before the last century. This superstar spruce has its moment in the sun, or rather the starlight, each fall when it enjoys a sparkly ceremony, one that finds it adorned with pretty bulbs. Volunteer firefighters from the area perform the decorating duties, making this colorful seasonal symbol a true community effort.

THE LIGHTING CEREMONY... traditionally happens right after Thanksgiving, giving holiday road-trippers a chance to stop by and join locals as they watch the festive flipping of the switch. The dazzlement will take place on the late afternoon of Dec. 1, a perfect date to get the glow going. Look for hot cocoa stations — it will be quite cool, if the past is indeed prologue — and the complimentary cookies that are part of this homespun tradition. And if you arrive early? There's a Beans & Linguica Dinner presented by the Ferndale Portuguese Hall Association. The team behind the tree's lighting held a fundraiser earlier in 2024 to keep the stately icon, which began its current Christmassy reign in 1934, twinkling on; you can read more about the fundraising effort and the tree's recent maintenance on this page.