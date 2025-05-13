The Future on the Bay: Gaylord Pacific prepares to open in Chula Vista

Chula Vista has wanted it for decades. It took years to build. Now, the South Bay only has to wait a few more days until Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center opens.

“I want people to feel ‘wow’ and welcome,” smiled Scott Siebert, the hotels’ first general manager. “We feel this is going to be a great addition to this beautiful city of Chula Vista and help this part of the area flourish.”

The $1.3 billion, 1,600-room resort on Chula Vista’s Bayfront has a private, invite-only grand opening ceremony Thursday. Friday begins Gaylord Pacific’s grand opening weekend.

“It is so exhilarating. All my emotions are exhilarated and totally annihilated at the same time,” laughed Siebert.

Gaylord Pacific comes equipped with several restaurants, a sports bar, a speakeasy, giant pieces from local artists, ballrooms, convention center space and the Gaylord Hotels signature atrium. That’s before you step out of the hotel into the resort’s water park with waterslides, a wave pool and a lazy river.

“Transformational,” exclaimed Gaylord Pacific’s managing partners and RIDA Development CEO Ira Mitzner.

The plan for a resort hotel on Chula Vista’s Bayfront dissolved in 2007 when unions, elected officials and Gaylord Hotels couldn’t find common ground. The project got back on track in 2012, but it still took another 13 years to complete.

“We went through COVID. We went through inflation. We went through so many things,” Mitzner said.

More than 7,000 construction jobs were created to build the resort. Roughly 1,400 people will be hired to run it.

“It's here, and no one can take it away from us. It's an amazing feeling,” smiled Mitzner.

Gaylord Pacific is also expected to be a catalyst for development in the empty lots immediately next door and for miles around in Chula Vista. Other Gaylord projects around the country have spurred unprecedented growth in their respective surrounding areas. The Port of San Diego said it anticipates Gaylord Pacific to help generate roughly $475 million for the local economy every year.

“It's going to be amazing,” Mitzner said.

“I can't wait to see this in a decade,” Siebert added.

