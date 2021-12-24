A Look at San Diego County's Rainfall Totals From the Passing Storm

San Diego County's first winter storm hit the region with widespread rain and blustery gusts that triggered a flood watch and wind advisory for Thursday and Friday.
As an atmospheric river delivered overnight showers that drenched the county, precipitation totals were counted Friday morning and as of 9:16 a.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) counted the following total rainfall in the region:
San Diego
- Brown Field Airport: 0.86 inches
- Fashion Valley: 0.89 inches
- Kearny Mesa: 0.85 inches
- La Jolla: 0.73 inches
- Lemon Grove: 1.04 inches
- Miramar: 0.91 inches
- Montgomery Field: 0.73 inches
- Point Loma: 0.97 inches
- San Diego International Airport: 0.82 inches
- San Ysidro: 0.91 inches
- University Heights: 0.72 inches
South Bay
- Chula Vista: 0.64 inches
- National City: 0.90 inches
North County
- Bonsall: 1.73 inches
- Carlsbad: 1.23 inches
- Deer Springs: 1.71 inches
- Escondido: 1.36 inches
- Encinitas: 0.93 inches
- Fallbrook: 1.97 inches
- Oceanside: 1.53 inches
- Poway: 1.02 inches
- Rancho Bernardo: 0.91 inches
- San Marcos: 0.94 inches
- San Onofre: 1.59 inches
- Vista: 1.80 inches
East County
- Alpine: 1.79 inches
- Borrego Springs: 0.35 inches
- El Cajon: 1.46 inches
- Descanso: 2.69 inches
- Julian: 2.55 inches
- La Mesa: 1.33 inches
- Lake Cuyamaca: 2.80 inches
- Mount Laguna: 2.99 inches
- Pine Valley: 2.42 inches
- Palomar Mountain: 5.64 inches
- Ramona: 1.58 inches
- Santee: 0.88 inches
Showers will continue to move through the county on Friday, eventually tapering off before another system moves in on Saturday. The storm is forecasted to dump up to 7 inches of rain in the mountains, up to 6 inches in the valleys and up to 3 inches at the coast, according to NWS.
The slick roads caused by the much-needed rain are impacting holiday travel plans.
“Christmas travel is going to be very messy,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned in her forecast
In Mission Valley, several river-crossing roads were shut down Thursday and remain that way Friday in anticipation of possible flooding. It is unclear when those roadways will reopen but San Diego's Stormwater Department will monitor the roads for any flooding. Until the roads reopen, drivers are urged to follow posted signs alerting them of the closures and to avoid flooded areas.
San Diegans shouldn't let their guards down after this storm passes since more wet weather is in store for Christmas Day. Scattered, light showers are expected on Saturday for the holiday. And not only that, San Diego County has more rain in the forecast for early next week and another system is expected to arrive late next week.
Parveen said the region won't really get a break from the inclement conditions until New Year's Day.