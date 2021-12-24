A Look at San Diego County's Rainfall Totals From the Passing Storm

San Diego County's first winter storm hit the region with widespread rain and blustery gusts that triggered a flood watch and wind advisory for Thursday and Friday.

As an atmospheric river delivered overnight showers that drenched the county, precipitation totals were counted Friday morning and as of 9:16 a.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) counted the following total rainfall in the region:



San Diego

Brown Field Airport: 0.86 inches

Fashion Valley: 0.89 inches

Kearny Mesa: 0.85 inches

La Jolla: 0.73 inches

Lemon Grove: 1.04 inches

Miramar: 0.91 inches

Montgomery Field: 0.73 inches

Point Loma: 0.97 inches

San Diego International Airport: 0.82 inches

San Ysidro: 0.91 inches

University Heights: 0.72 inches

South Bay

Chula Vista: 0.64 inches

National City: 0.90 inches

North County

Bonsall: 1.73 inches

Carlsbad: 1.23 inches

Deer Springs: 1.71 inches

Escondido: 1.36 inches

Encinitas: 0.93 inches

Fallbrook: 1.97 inches

Oceanside: 1.53 inches

Poway: 1.02 inches

Rancho Bernardo: 0.91 inches

San Marcos: 0.94 inches

San Onofre: 1.59 inches

Vista: 1.80 inches

East County

Alpine: 1.79 inches

Borrego Springs: 0.35 inches

El Cajon: 1.46 inches

Descanso: 2.69 inches

Julian: 2.55 inches

La Mesa: 1.33 inches

Lake Cuyamaca: 2.80 inches

Mount Laguna: 2.99 inches

Pine Valley: 2.42 inches

Palomar Mountain: 5.64 inches

Ramona: 1.58 inches

Santee: 0.88 inches

Rain is putting a damper on last-minute holiday shopping plans in San Diego. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford reports from Carmel Valley.

Showers will continue to move through the county on Friday, eventually tapering off before another system moves in on Saturday. The storm is forecasted to dump up to 7 inches of rain in the mountains, up to 6 inches in the valleys and up to 3 inches at the coast, according to NWS.

The slick roads caused by the much-needed rain are impacting holiday travel plans.

“Christmas travel is going to be very messy,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned in her forecast

Maneuvering a vehicle during inclement weather can be tricky, and it can be unnerving when you begin to hydroplane. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews explains what to keep in mind when that happens.

In Mission Valley, several river-crossing roads were shut down Thursday and remain that way Friday in anticipation of possible flooding. It is unclear when those roadways will reopen but San Diego's Stormwater Department will monitor the roads for any flooding. Until the roads reopen, drivers are urged to follow posted signs alerting them of the closures and to avoid flooded areas.

San Diegans shouldn't let their guards down after this storm passes since more wet weather is in store for Christmas Day. Scattered, light showers are expected on Saturday for the holiday. And not only that, San Diego County has more rain in the forecast for early next week and another system is expected to arrive late next week.

Parveen said the region won't really get a break from the inclement conditions until New Year's Day.