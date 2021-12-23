San Diego Closing Many Mission Valley River Crossings Ahead of Storms

The city of San Diego plans to take the unusual step Thursday afternoon of closing several river-crossing roads in the Mission Valley area in anticipation of flooding from this week's one-two -storm punch.

The San Diego River is "expected to crest and road flooding will be imminent," city officials said in the announcement released at around 2 p.m.



City officials said the following roads will be closed at 5 p.m.:

Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina

Qualcomm Way at Rio San Diego Drive

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North

One omission from the list raised some eyebrows: Fashion Valley Road between Friars Road and Hotel Circle North, an area notorious for flooding. NBC 7 asked the city for a comment regarding that route remaining open and was told that closure may only be a matter of time.

"Fashion Valley Road won't be pre-emptively closed at 5 p.m. [Thursday] evening," city spokeswoman Anna Vacchi Hill stated in an email. "We will likely close it eventually, but it may be into the morning hours [Friday] before we need to fully close it."

Drivers and holiday shoppers will be sure to flood Friars Road with traffic as a result of the closures. Motorists would be wise to build in time for their plans.

Crews with the city's stormwater department will monitor the flooding and determine when the roads are safe to reopen to traffic.

People who need to travel in the Mission Valley area were urged to exercise caution, follow all posted signage, anticipate delays and avoid driving into flooded areas.