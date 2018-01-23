Xander Schauffele Presented with Rookie of the Year Trophy

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Commissioner Jay Monahan presents Xander Schauffele with the replica Calamity Jane trophy following Schauffele's win in the final round of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at East Lake Golf Club on September 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

The Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Thursday morning, but Xander Schauffele is already taking home a trophy.

On Tuesday the San Diego State University alumnus received the Rookie of the Year trophy after an impressive run on the PGA tour in 2017.

During a press conference at Torrey Pines ahead of the start of the tournament, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour Commissioner presented Schauffele with the trophy.

In 2017, the Scripps Ranch High product became the first rookie to capture the Tour Championship and earned $4.3 million in prize money; yet he was proud to say he drove to the press conference in his Toyota Camry.

Even though his career has changed tremendously in the past year, his outlook on value and humility remain the same.

When asked why he hasn’t used some of his prize money on a pricier mode of transportation, Schauffele quipped, “It worked last year, right?”

The 24-year-old said he’s already set some important goals this year, including practicing patience.

“Even playing this practice round today, I get a little uneasy at times. I’d like to play really well here at home. I start to get a little uneasy and I think I learned last year that I need to be more patient and be more calm,“ Schauffele said. “One of my goals this year to try to keep a level head.”

On Thursday Schauffele will tee off alongside fellow southern Californians Ricky Fowler and Patrick Cantlay.

Famers Insurance Signs 7-Year Extension

On Tuesday PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced Farmers Insurance signed a 7-year extension as the title sponsor for the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines through the year 2026.